US synth duo Zombi celebrate 20th anniversary with new studio album Direct Inject

Pittsburgh synth prog duo Zombi have announced that they will release brand new studio album Direct Inject through Relapse Records on March 24. You can listen to brand new track The Post-Atomic Horror below.

The album marks the 20th anniversary of Cosmos, the debut release from Steve Moore (synth/bass/guitar) and AE Paterra (drums/percussion/electronics), and is the duo's first release since 2021's Liquid Crystal EP.

“Most of the tracks that ended up on the album were pretty close to their final form, spontaneous jams that just flowed out of us," expalins Paterra. "I'm always amazed at what happens after I send off my finished parts to Steve - tracks suddenly take on a ton of life and head in directions I didn't think they could go."

“I love what can happen when you roll tape and just go for it," adds Moore.

The new nine-track album wil delight fans, and has been described "as influenced by Alan Parsons Project, Steely Dan and Eddie Rabbit as they are King Crimson, Goblin, and John Carpenter. They're inspired equally by AM Gold, AOR rockers, and horror film scores."

You can view the new album artwork and trcklisting below.

Pre-order Direct Inject.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)

Zombi: DIrect Inject

1. Direct Inject

2. So Mote It Be

3. Bodies In The Flotsam

4. Kamichi & Sandy

5. Sessuale II

6. Improvise Adapt Overcome

7. The Post-Atomic Horro

8. Insurmopuntable Odds

9. Sessuale I