Zombi stream pulsating brand new song Black Forest

Pittsburgh synth prog duo Zombi have streamed a brand new song, Black Forest, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's new five track EP, Liquid Crystal, which was released through Relapse Records on May 14.

It's the first new music from the duo since the release of their acclaimed 2020 album, which itself was the band's first new album for five years.

"Liquid Crystal sees Steve Moore and A.E. Paterra continue to explore the very melodic sensibilities, synthscapes, and driving rhythmic section that propelled the band upon the release of their latest critically acclaimed full-length, 2020," say the band.

You can see the artwork and tracklisting for the new EP below.

Get Liquid Crystal.

(Image credit: Relapse Records)

Zombi: Liquid Crystal

1. Mangler

2. Chant

3. Liquid Crystal

4. Turning Points

5. Black Forest