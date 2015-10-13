Zombi: Shape Shift

Although they’re not the only metal-friendly band devoted to creating fresh soundtracks for the twisted movies of our imagination, Zombi are the greatest.

Shape Shift eschews the pulsing Giorgio Moroder-isms of 2011’s Escape Velocity in favour of an immaculate upgrade of the synth-drenched cerebral trips of yore. But this is no retrograde step; instead, the surging atmospherics and incisive beats of Total Breakthrough and Diffraction Zone feel like tried and tested ideas transferred from small screen to some vast, cosmic IMAX theatre.

Amid the squall of sequenced keys and skittering grooves, Zombi have simplified and broadened their approach, resulting in a fantastic voyage through astral planes and underground lairs.

Fans may still crave a sonic sequel to the mighty Spirit Animal, but if this is where Zombi are heading, only the foolish would baulk at paying full fare.