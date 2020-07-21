US proggers IZZ release video for Half Life

US prog rockers IZZ have premiered their brand new video for Half Life with Prog. The song is taken from the band's upcoming four-track EP Half Life which features four tracks including three new studio songs as well as a previously unreleased live version of The Wait Of It All, a track originally featured on their 2004 EP, Ampersand Volume 1.

“The title track of this EP was actually written several years ago, but when we listened to it again recently, it took on new meaning given the uncertainty in the world today and it became obvious to us that we needed to finish mixing it and get it out into the world,” says bassist John Galgano.

Musically, the EP shows a different side to IZZ which the band is keen to present to their fans. Lyrically and thematically, the three new studio songs cover a wide range from the joy and mystery of The Soul Of Music to the heartfelt contentment of Into The Sun to the escapism and wonder of the title track.

“We’re a band that never likes to do the same thing twice," says keyboardist and producer Tom Galgano. "We want to keep things interesting not only for our fans, but for ourselves."

“This EP comes at an interesting time for the band and for the world because we have been using our time at home these past few months to take a deep dive into writing our next proper studio album which we plan on releasing in 2021 and this EP kind of snuck its way into our consciousness, so we decided to go with it and follow the muse,” adds drummer Brian Coralian.

Half Life will be available beginning on July 28 via download on the band's Bandcamp page. A limited vinyl pressing and a limited run of Half Life on CD will also be available for purchase directly from the band's label, Doone Records.