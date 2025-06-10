"The songs are the same, but you will just not recognise the vibe." Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson announces More Balls To Picasso, a heavier, expanded, remixed and remastered update of his 1994 solo album Balls To Picasso
"Putting more balls into Balls… was a labour of love' says Bruce Dickinson as he readies the re-release of his second solo record
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced plans to release an enhanced and expanded version of his second solo album, Balls To Picasso.
More Balls To Picasso will be available from July 25, and is described by Dickinson as a "reimagined" version of the original 1994 release, which charted at number 21 in the UK.
The follow-up to 1990's Tattooed Millionaire, Balls To Picasso was titled in honour of the cubist pioneer whose representations of spherical objects were as squares, and reflected on the cover in graffiti style on a tiled bathroom wall.
"The songs are the same, but you will just not recognise the vibe," Dickinson says in a new instagram post, addressing those who've heard the original album. "Because not only does everything sound more vibrant and electric because of modern technology, but we've effectively reimagined the album. We've put stuff on there which was not there in the original. We haven't taken anything away, so nobody has changed any guitar solos [but] we've added loads of really heavy, moderrn-sounding rhythm guitars to it, so everything is just more beefy, as it should have been in 1994."
"I can't tell you how much I love this record."
In a press statement announcing the album, Dickinson adds, "While mixing all my catalogue into Dolby Atmos I had a nagging desire to revisit and reinvent the record. So putting more balls into Balls… was a labor of love.
"Of course, we beefed up the guitars - courtesy of our 'Swedish shredder' Philip Näslund - and we added some really beautiful work by Adassi Addasi on Tears… [of the Dragon] as well. Fellow Brazilian composer Antonio Teoli added some stunning orchestral arrangements, and in a unique contribution, added indigenous instruments from the Amazon (recorded by himself when he lived there!) at the beginning of Gods Of War.
"Shoot All The Clowns gets the benefit of a horn section fronted by the Berklee College Of Music, and all of the record gets the benefit of the mix by Brendan Duffey, (who worked on The Mandrake Project), with notes along the way from Shay Baby, the original father of the album."
A post shared by Bruce Dickinson (@brucedickinsonhq)
A photo posted by on
More Balls To Picasso is available to pre-order here.
Metal Hammer Newsletter
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.