Unheard David Bowie track released as tribute

A previously-unreleased David Bowie track that was recorded in 1970 has been made available for the first time.

To Be Love is being streamed by its writer and producer Ron de Strulle as a tribute to the icon, who died in January after a cancer battle.

It can be heard and downloaded via MindBodyNetwork.com.

It was the first song Bowie recorded during his first trip to the United States, after he’d been offered the opportunity of 24-hour studio access for two weeks.

Ron de Strulle, who worked with impresario Tom Ayers and Frank Zappa drummer Aynsley Dunbar at the time, tells the Huffington Post: “My first impression of David was that he was warm, open, friendly, and not looking for star treatment like most of the other artists who came to RR Studios.

“He was interested in the production process and excited about anything creative. He couldn’t get over the way we could produce loop delays and reverberation plays.

“David could pick up an instrument and play anything. He’d say, ‘I never played this instrument before’ – then he’d cut loose and play. Pure genius.”

Meanwhile, a mural depicting Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust persona has been given listed status so it can be preserved for the future.

The artwork, painted on a shop wall near his birthplace in Brixton, London, became a shrine for fans in the days after his death. Now local authority Lambeth Council say they’re in discussions with his family about a permanent memorial, which could include a statue and the renaming of a nearby street.

Council leader Lib Peck tells the BBC: “It is ultimately the family’s decision – we must respect that and be patient. Lambeth residents have been overwhelmed by the floral tributes, messages and people visiting the mural to pay their respects to this unique Brixton boy.”

The Bowie mural in Brixton, London (Image: © Getty)

