Ultravox announce Deluxe Edition of 1982's Quartet

Ultravox have announced a new six CD and DVD deluxe reissue of their 1982 album Quartet, which will be released through Chrysalis Records on July 7. It follows similar releases for 1980's Vienna and 1981's Rage In Eden, the band's first two albums released with Midge Ure as vocalist and guitarist.

The new set, which features 70 tracks in total, with 47 previously unreleased recordings, features brand new Steven Wilson stereo and surround mixes.

Having worked with Krautrock legend Conny Plank on both Vienna and Rage In Eden, Quartet saw Ultravox work with Beatles producer George Martin at AIR studios in both London and Montserrat. The album spawned four UK Top 40 singles, Reap The Wild Wind, We Came To Dance, Visions In Blue and Hymn.

As well as the new Wilson remixes the new set contains the original 1982 album production master, A-sides, B-sides and live tracks, the previously unreleased Cassette Rehearsals and Monitor Mixes along with a newly mixed concert recorded at Hammersmith Odeon in December 1982, a booklet featuring band notes, unseen photos and lyrics, plus a replica of the Quartet tour programme.

Quartet will also be available as a 2LP Half-Speed Master, black vinyl set which contains the original 1982 album production master, with a second LP containing A-sides, B-sides and live tracks. The format is a wide spine sleeve, 2x heavyweight black vinyl.

There will also be a 4 LP Limited Edition clear vinyl box set contains 36 tracks in total, with a 17 previously unreleased recordings. LP’s 1+2 the original 1982 album production master, A-sides, B-sides & live tracks, along with a previously unreleased newly mixed concert recorded at Hammersmith Odeon in December 1982. The set is packaged in a rigid slipcase, 2x wide spine sleeves and 4x heavyweight clear vinyl.

Quartet will also be available as a D2C Picture of the original album master.

