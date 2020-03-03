UK’s Loverocks festival returns for 2020

Organisers of the UK’s Loverocks festival have revealed the names of the artists who will play at this year’s event.

The rock and blues festival will take place at St Leonards Farm Park, St Leonards Farm, in Ferndown, close to Bournemouth, on June 5 & 6 with the Kris Barras Band and Bad Touch headlining.

They’ll be joined over the weekend by Hollowstar, King Creature, Massive, Collateral, Elles Bailey, RHR, Doomsday Outlaw, Troyen, Gorilla Riot, Saints Of Sin, Empire, Black Tree Vultures, the Jack J Hutchinson Band, the Troy Redfern Band, Mike Ross, Scarlet Rebels, Black Whiskey and 50 Year Storm.

Jim Love, one of three Loverocks organisers, says: “We’re absolutely buzzing for this year’s festival. Every year the lineup is packed with amazing bands and we are very excited with this year’s all original lineup.

“It’s wonderful to see how our reputation as an independent grassroots music event has grown to attract not only some of the best regional bands, but artists from across the UK and overseas.

“We think our festival-goer friends, supporters and artists will love it!”

Tickets for Loverocks 2020 are now on sale.