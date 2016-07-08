Status Quo's Rick Parfitt to make 'full recovery' following health woes

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt is expected to make a “full recovery” following an “extremely life-threatening situation” after the band’s show in Turkey last month.

The guitarist reportedly had a defibrillator fitted into his chest to monitor his heart following the incident – and he won’t rush his return to the band until he has a clean bill of health, Status Quo manager Simon Porter says.

The son of Quo bass player John ‘Rhino’ Edwards will fill in for Parfitt on the band’s summer tour, with Irish guitarist Richie Malone stepping in for the Leuven, Belgium and Edinburgh dates.

Porter says: “Rick is now making an excellent and steady recovery from an extremely serious life threatening situation following a Quo show in Turkey last month.

“He has now had a defibrillator fitted into his chest in order to regulate any future heart issues and has left hospital in order to recuperate with family and friends.”

He continues: “Although I am now happy to report that his medical team anticipate that Rick will make a full recovery, it will likely be a long and ongoing process.”

In 2014, Status Quo were forced to cancel six shows because of illness affecting the guitarist, who underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 1997.

Meanwhile, Status Quo have shared a video for Rockin All Over The World from their Aquostic! Live At The Roundhouse DVD, which was released last year. It can be viewed below.

Status Quo will tour Europe throughout the summer before their Last Night Of The Electrics UK tour in December.

Jul 09: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Jul 13: Rochester Castle, UK

Jul 16: Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France

Jul 20: Leuven Het Groot Festival, Belgium

Jul 23: Ingliston Royal Highland Centre, UK

Jul 29: Pula Arena, Croatia

Jul 30: Linz Domplatz, Austria

Aug 04: Biberach An Der Riss, Germany

Aug 05: Steenwijkerwold Stichting Dicky Woodstock, Netherlands

Aug 06: Caldicot Castle, UK

Aug 11: Schaffhausen Stars In Town, Switzerland

Aug 12: Erlach Lakeland Festival, Switzerland

Aug 13: Rankweil Open Air Am Marktplatz, Austria

Aug 17: Girona Cap Roig Festival, Spain

Aug 19: Marbella Starlite, Spain

Aug 20: Tarragona Bull Ring, Spain

Aug 21: Alicante Bull Ring, Spain

Aug 26: Taunton Vivary Park, UK

Aug 27: Llaneli Parc Y Scarlets, UK

Aug 28: Overton Laverstoke Park Farm, UK

Sep 11: London Hyde Park, UK

Oct 12: Vienna Gasometers Of Vienna, Austria

Oct 13: Klagenfurt Messe Betriebsgesellschaft, Austria

Oct 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Oct 28: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Oct 29: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 10: Hamburg Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany

Nov 15: Erfurt Messe Erfurt, Germany

Dec 08: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Dec 09: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 11: London The O2

Dec 13: Brighton Centre

Dec 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 16: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Dec 17: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 19: Manchester Arena

Dec 20: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Dec 22: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 23: Liverpool Echo Arena

Live Interview: Status Quo