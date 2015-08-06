Twenty One Pilots join Madden tracklist

Twenty One Pilots’ track Heavydirtysoul will be included in American Football video game Madden 16, it’s been announced.

The latest entry in the long-running sports series will be released on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One on August 25 through Electronic Arts.

Other songs of note that have made it into the game include Don Broco’s Automatic and Blackberry Smoke’s Holding All The Roses.

Worldwide Executive Of Music And Marketing for EA, Steve Schnur says: “For the last few years, our Madden soundtracks focused on recreating the stadium experience. But with Madden 16, we’ve returned to our roots for introducing new artists and new music.”

Part of the tracklist has been added to Spotify, with further songs to be revealed throughout the coming months.

Twenty One Pilots released a video for Lane Boy last month. It’s lifted from the duo’s hit fourth album Blurryface. They’ll head out on a UK tour in November.

Madden 16 tracklist

Travelin’ – Man A Thousand Horses Get Some Freedom (feat. Dragonette) – Big Data Holding All the Roses – Blackberry Smoke Rubber Band Stacks – Brooke Candy Automatic – Don Broco Something To Believe In (feat. Nas & Aloe Blacc) – Fashawn I Used To Be (feat. Redman and Method Man) – GOH vs. Sugarstarr Through The Roof (feat. Young Tapz) – Hermitude Collide – James Bay House Of Moody – Jimi Charles Moody Come and Get It – John Newman Destruction – Joywave Ghetto Boy – King Los Sirens – Lee Brice Ain’t Too Cool – LunchMoney Lewis Make You Mine – Modestep & Teddy Killerz Intro – NF Odyssey – No Wyld Ban All The Music – Nothing But Thieves Wolves – Rag ‘N’ Bone Man Better Days – Robert DeLong Higher (feat. Labrinth) – Sigma I’m Rockin’ – The Cadillac Three Can’t Feel my Face – The Weeknd Heavydirtysoul – Twenty One Pilot Flash – Viv And The Revival Superpower – X Ambassadors Animation (feat. Diamond Eyes) – Xilent Fiddle Me This – Yelawolf Knock Me Down – Youngblood Hawke

