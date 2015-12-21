Twenty One Pilots in Heavydirtysoul live promo

Twenty One Pilots have released a live video of them performing Heavydirtysoul.

The clip is taken from the band’s Blurryface Live At Home set, which will be aired in America on January 1 via the Palladia channel at 9pm Eastern Time.

The film features their gig in Oakland this year during their world tour in support of fourth album Blurryface.

Vocalist Tyler Joseph previously said: “We wanted to make sure we can share this big moment with all of you, so we are hosting Blurryface Live At Home – an event taking place in all of your living rooms.”

Twenty One Pilots tour the UK in February.