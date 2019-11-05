Twelfth Night to release new live Blu-ray in November

UK prog rockers Twelfth Night will release a new live Blu-ray and DVD in November. A Night To Remember celebrates the band's 2012 live show at London's Barbican's Guildhall School Of Music.

The new live set features the entire two-hour plus set from the night, plus a host of live extras including Taking A Look Back a brand-new documentary, an animated history of Twelfth Night shown on the night, a slideshow with its own original soundtrack, and other items making up a truly special package. The soundtrack from the show is also being released separately as a stand-alone release. It is being released as a double CD presented in a jewel case. All three formats include extensive sleeve notes detailing various memories from the day, illustrated by a number of excellent photographs in a 12-page booklet.

2012 saw a flurry of Twelfth Night activity. Having unexpectedly reformed in 2007, former Lahost singer Mark Spencer replaced the departed Andy Sears and the band appeared at both Summer's End and RoSfest festivals before ending the year with the Barbican shows.

The full tracklisting is:

Disc One

1. The Ceiling Speaks

2. Human Being

3. The End Of The Endless Majority

4. This City

5. World Without End

6. East To West

7. Creepshow

Disc Two

1. Für Helene

2. We Are Sane

3. CRAB

4. The Poet Sniffs A Flower

5. Sequences

6. Fact And Fiction

7. East of Eden

8, Love Song

A Night To Remember is available to pre-order from the band's website.