Turbowolf confirm 2015 UK headline tour

Turbowolf have announced a UK headline tour for April.

The British rockers hit the road in support of their upcoming album Two Hands, which is released on April 6 via Spinefarm Records. The tour gets underway on April 8 in Oxford.

A video for the single Rabbits Foot was released last month. Tickets for the tour are available now at the band’s website.

Before the headline tour, the band are supporting Death From Above 1979 on their European jaunt, including six UK and Ireland dates.

Turbowolf 2015 UK headline tour

Apr 08: Oxford Bullingdon Arms

Apr 09: Swansea Sin City

Apr 10: Nottingham Bodega

Apr 11: Coventry Kasbah

Apr 12: Leeds The Key Club

Apr 14: Liverpool Academy II

Apr 15: Newcastle Academy II

Apr 16: Sheffield The Harley

Apr 17: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Apr 18: Southampton Talking Heads

Apr 20: Cambridge Portland Arms

Apr 22: Bristol The Marble Factory

With DFA 1979

Feb 20: Dublin Academy

Feb 21: Belfast Limelight

Feb 23: Glasgow ABC

Feb 24: Manchester The Ritz

Feb 25: London O2 Brixton Academy

Feb 26: Birmingham Institute