Turbowolf confirm 2015 UK headline tour

Turbowolf have announced a UK headline tour for April.
The British rockers hit the road in support of their upcoming album Two Hands, which is released on April 6 via Spinefarm Records. The tour gets underway on April 8 in Oxford.
A video for the single Rabbits Foot was released last month. Tickets for the tour are available now at the band’s website.
Before the headline tour, the band are supporting Death From Above 1979 on their European jaunt, including six UK and Ireland dates.
Turbowolf 2015 UK headline tour
Apr 08: Oxford Bullingdon Arms
Apr 09: Swansea Sin City
Apr 10: Nottingham Bodega
Apr 11: Coventry Kasbah
Apr 12: Leeds The Key Club
Apr 14: Liverpool Academy II
Apr 15: Newcastle Academy II
Apr 16: Sheffield The Harley
Apr 17: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Apr 18: Southampton Talking Heads
Apr 20: Cambridge Portland Arms
Apr 22: Bristol The Marble Factory
With DFA 1979
Feb 20: Dublin Academy
Feb 21: Belfast Limelight
Feb 23: Glasgow ABC
Feb 24: Manchester The Ritz
Feb 25: London O2 Brixton Academy
Feb 26: Birmingham Institute