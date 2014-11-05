Turbowolf return with Rabbits Foot

Bristol heavy groove rockers Turbowolf have released a second taster for their forthcoming Two Hands album with the release of the video for Rabbits Foot.

Produced by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Therapy?), Two Hands is set for release on April 6, 2015. It can be pre-ordered here.

Turbowolf are currently supporting Royal Blood on tour, and will hit the road again in December headlining the Download Freezes Over tour. Dates for that trek are as follows:

December 1 – Nottingham Rescue Rooms

December 2 – Manchester Deaf Institute December 4 – Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach December 5 – Bournemouth Sound Circus December 6 – Birmingham Institute Temple December 8 – Norwich Waterfront Studio December 9 – London Dingwalls