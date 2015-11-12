Trujillo’s Jaco film receives official trailer

The Jaco Pastorius documentary produced by Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has received its first official trailer.

Jaco focuses on the short life of the bass icon who is regarded as one of the most influential players of all time. He died aged 35 following a fight in a Florida club.

The movie, which was made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign, features contributions from artists including Joni Mitchell, Geddy Lee, Flea, Lenny White, Bootsy Collins and Herbie Hancock.

Trujillo said: “The campaign has been an incredible ride and a sincere thanks to all of those that have participated and committed their time and money to being a part of our story. Our film has been a labour of love.”

Trujillo and his partners at Passion Pictures have hooked up with Black Friday and Record Store Day organisers for the launch on November 27. Jaco will be released via on demand streaming services and digital download on the same day it’s issued on DVD and Blu-ray. The soundtrack will also appear the same day.

Jaco soundtrack