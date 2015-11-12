Trujillo’s Jaco film receives official trailer

The Jaco Pastorius documentary produced by Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has received its first official trailer.
Jaco focuses on the short life of the bass icon who is regarded as one of the most influential players of all time. He died aged 35 following a fight in a Florida club.
The movie, which was made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign, features contributions from artists including Joni Mitchell, Geddy Lee, Flea, Lenny White, Bootsy Collins and Herbie Hancock.
Trujillo said: “The campaign has been an incredible ride and a sincere thanks to all of those that have participated and committed their time and money to being a part of our story. Our film has been a labour of love.”
Trujillo and his partners at Passion Pictures have hooked up with Black Friday and Record Store Day organisers for the launch on November 27. Jaco will be released via on demand streaming services and digital download on the same day it’s issued on DVD and Blu-ray. The soundtrack will also appear the same day.
Jaco soundtrack
- Come On Come Over - Jaco Pastorius
- Continuum - Jaco Pastorius
- River People - Weather Report
- Teen Town - Weather Report
- Portrait Of Tracy - Jaco Pastorius
- The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (Live Version) - Joni Mitchell
- All American Alien Boy - Ian Hunter
- Liberty City (with Herbie Hancock) - Jaco Pastorius
- Okonkole Y Trompa - Jaco Pastorius
- Barbary Coast - Weather Report
- Crisis - Jaco Pastorius
- Longing - Mary Pastorius
- Nineteen Eighty Seven - †††
- Shine - Tech N9ne
- Continuum - Rodrigo Y Gabriela
- Come On Come Over - Mass Mental (featuring Robert Trujillo, Armand Sabal-Lecco, Flea, Whit Crane, Benji Webbe, Stephen Perkins & C-Minus)