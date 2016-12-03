Trujillo reveals tribute to Cliff Burton on new Metallica album

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has revealed that his bass intro to new song ManUNkind is his personal tribute to the late Cliff Burton.

Trujillo says hie opening part on the track on new Metallica album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct was written with Burton in mind – and he has also described Burton’s father Ray as “like an uncle” to him.

The bassist tells Aggressive Tendencies: “There is an intro, an interlude, to a song call ManUNkind on this album and I’m doing a finger picking moment and James is doing a nice, simple, melodic tasty guitar presence on the piece.

“When I had written that, at least my part of it, I was definitely thinking about Cliff.

“In a way, that to me is a tip of the hat to Cliff Burton and the spirit of Cliff. If you hear that little thing before ManUNkind, for me personally, that was with Cliff in mind.”

And on his relationship with the late former Metallica bassist’s dad, Trujillo adds: “I didn’t know Cliff personally, I only know him through his playing and as a composer. I’m actually really good friends with his father Ray and his family.

“Ray comes to see me play, not just with Metallica but he’s been to other shows that I’ve done around Los Angeles.

“In a lot of ways he’s sort of like my uncle, I guess you could say. I feel the spirit of Cliff through him.”

This year marked the 30th anniversary of Burton’s death.

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is Metallica’s sixth chart-topping album in a row. The band continue to add dates to their upcoming WorldWired tour, with the latest confirmed appearance being at Rock On The Range in Ohio next May.

