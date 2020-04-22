Trivium release new single Bleed Into Me and reveal online album launch events

Trivium have today released a visualiser video for their new track Bleed Into Me.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming studio album What The Dead Men Say, which is set to arrive this Friday (April 24) through Roadrunner Records.

Trivium previously released the songs Catastrophist, Amongst The Shadows And The Stones and the title track from the follow-up to 2017’s The Sin And The Sentence.

Speaking about the new record, guitarist Corey Beaulieu previously reported that they wanted to build on the foundations of what they established on their 2017 release.

“The record has all the elements that are Trivium, along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively," he said. “This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

Trivium have also announced a series of online events which will take place over the coming days.

On Friday, vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy will host a full album play through of What The Dead Men Say live on his popular Twitch channel at 8pm GMT.

Then on Saturday on the Knotfest website, Trivium’s main stage performance from last year’s Download festival will be broadcast. Band members will also be on hand to answer questions from fans. The show will get under way at 8pm GMT

As previously announced, Trivium are also setting up a virtual in-store where they’ll livestream the album on April 27 at 8pm GMT. Fans can pre-order a CD of What The Dead Men Say and have it personalised by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event.

Then, on April 29 at 8pm GMT, Trivium along with producer Josh Wilbur will take part in a Q&A session on the band's Facebook and YouTube channel.

Finally, on April 30, again at 8pm GMT, Trivium's 2018 headline show from London's O2 Academy Brixton will be broadcast on the band's YouTube channel, with the band hanging out in the live chat.

Trivium also feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer magazine which is on sale now.

Trivium: What The Dead Men Say

1. IX

2. What The Dead Men Say

3. Catastrophist

4. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

5. Bleed Into Me

6. The Defiant

7. Sickness Unto You

8. Scattering The Ashes

9. Bending The Arc To Fear

10. The Ones We Leave Behind