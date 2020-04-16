Listen to Trivium's crushing new single Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

Trivium have today released their new single Amongst The Shadows And The Stones.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming studio album What The Dead Men Say, which is set to arrive on April 24 through Roadrunner Records.

Trivium previously shared Catastrophist and the title track from the follow-up to 2017’s The Sin And The Sentence.

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu says: “The inspiration for the song started when a war history website that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking 'amongst the shadows and the stones.’

“The first thing I came up with was, ‘The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,' which then inspired the music for the song. But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark.

“Now Amongst The Shadows And The Stones captures elements of the heaviest material Trivium has done across our entire catalogue.”

Trivium have also announced that they’re setting up a virtual in-store where they will livestream the album on April 27 at 8pm GMT (3pm ET). Fans can pre-order a CD of What The Dead Men Say and have it personalised by the band, who will be signing copies of the album live during the virtual event.

(Image credit: Trivium/Roadrunner)

Trivium: What The Dead Men Say

1. IX

2. What The Dead Men Say

3. Catastrophist

4. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

5. Bleed Into Me

6. The Defiant

7. Sickness Unto You

8. Scattering The Ashes

9. Bending The Arc To Fear

10. The Ones We Leave Behind