Trivium release Dead And Gone video

Trivium have released a video for their track Dead And Gone.

It appears on their latest album Silence In The Snow, launched last October via Roadrunner.

The band will kick off a UK tour later this month, where they’ll play dates in a number of so-called “smaller” towns.

Frontman Matt Heafy said: “The UK was the first place to ever truly embrace Trivium and make us feel at home. I feel now – at this very moment in time – Trivium is a better live band than we have ever been.

“For us to pay true homage to the place who took us in first, we can now give them the Trivium they have always deserved.”

The shows will see new drummer Paul Wandtke making his UK debut with the band.

Trivium will also head out on a run of US shows next month supporting Sevendust.

Mar 20: Norwich UAE

Mar 21: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Mar 22: Portsmouth Pyramids

Mar 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 25: Oxford O2 Academy

Mar 26: Lincoln Engine Shed

Mar 27: Leicester O2 Academy

Mar 29: York Barbican

Mar 30: Middlesbrough Empire

Mar 31: Aberdeen Beach Ballroom

Apr 01: Kilmarnock Grand Hall

Apr 26: Baton Rouge The Varsity Theatre, LA

Apr 27: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 29: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 03: New York Playstation Theater, NY

May 05: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

May 07: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 08: Baltimore Rams Head, MD

May 13: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Sioux Falls The District, SD

May 18: Arlington Heights Home Bar, IL

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Reading Reverb, PA

May 22: Albany Rock Derby, NY

May 24: Flint Machine Shop, MI

May 25: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 27: Shreveport Riverside Warehouse, LA

May 28: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK