Watch Trivium’s epic, unsettling short film for In The Court Of The Dragon

Trivium have returned to the fray in some style with the epic video for new single In The Court Of The Dragon. The The song and video also feature a striking intro composed and orchestrated by Emperor mainman Ihsahn.



“We started putting together the riffs for what would become In The Court Of The Dragon last year with no touring on the horizon," bassist Paolo Gregoletto reveals. "We decided to use the uncertainty [caused by the Covid-19 pandemic] to our advantage and to create without any of the limitations and commitments that would normally be eating away at our time in the jam room.”



“The title of the song came from a short story by Robert W. Chambers,” the bassist explains. “The story is filled with dread and uncertainty, and that felt fitting for the times we've all been living in for the last year. Rather than a direct re-telling, we decided to go a different route and build our own narrative around the music that we were creating.”



“Similar to some of our past songs and albums, this song began with lyrics rooted in mythology. But unlike the past, we decided to create our own myth to fit the music. Being free to create the story and write the music without a deadline, due to a once-in-a-lifetime event, really led to one of the most rewarding writing and recording experiences we have ever had. We hope it lives up to your expectations.”

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, meanwhile, says that the single’s artwork is “of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long-dead renaissance master.”

As previously announced, Trivium will play shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London in November.