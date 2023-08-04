Trevor Rabin shares first new vocal-led music for over 30 years

By Jerry Ewing
Trevor Rabin will release his brand new solo album Rio in October

Trevor Rabin
(Image credit: Hristo Shindov)

Former Yes guitarist and vocalist Trevor Rabin has shared the first new music form his upcoming solo album Rio. You can watch the video for Big Mistakes below.

Rabin recently announced that he had signed a new record deal with InsideOut Music and will release, Rio, his first vocal-led solo album, for over 30 years, on October 6.

"Big Mistakes the first single on the album, is essentially about surviving my late teens/twenties, hence the lyric: ‘We played in the fire, we danced in the rain. Up all night we made Big Mistakes," says Rabin. "I should have called the song I Can’t Believe I’m Alive."

Rabin's last solo album, 2012's Jacaranda was a purely instrumental album. It's predecessor was 1989's Can't Look Away was the last to feature his singing, and which was released during his tenure with prog legends Yes, with whom he released 90125 (1983), Big Generator (1987), Union (19991) and Talk (1994).

Rbin plays all the instruments on the track, aside from the drums which were performed by Lou Molino, who played alongside the guitarist in Yes featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, and backing vocals from Dante Marchi and Liz Constantine.

Rio is named after Rabin’s grand-daughter, and the album cover features a painting by Rabin.

