Trevor Rabin announces details of new solo album

Former Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin has revealed that he has completed work on his latest solo album, entitled Rio.

In an April 2020 interview with Prog about his then new career-spanning box set Changes, Rabin also told us he was working on an new solo album, and unlike his previous solo release, 2012's instrumental Jacaranda album, the new one would see a return to song-based material.

Now, as reported by Henry Potts' informative Yes - Where Are They Now? website, Rabin has engaged with fans via the Trevor Rabin Fans Facebook group, announcing that the new album is called Rio (named after Rabin's granddaughter).

"It is done, the cover is done, record company is done," Rabin revealed. "It will will be announced soon. I hope it will be enjoyed as much as I had creating it!"

In the Prog interview Rabin suggested he'd be working with several guests including Vinnie Colaiuta and was "hoping to persuade Rick Wakeman", with whom he last worked in with in Yes featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, to join him for a track or two.

You can view the new album artwork below.