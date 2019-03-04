Trevor Horn announces UK summer tour

Trevor Horn has announced that he’ll head out on a UK summer tour.

Horn will play shows in Glasgow, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham in July and August in support of his new album Trevor Horn Reimagines The Eighties, which was released last month via BMG.

The record saw Horn cover popular tracks from the decade and included a number of guests, including Marillion’s Steve Hogarth.

The tour will see Horn joined by Matt Cardle, while further special guests will be revealed in due course.

Horn says: “We have a great band, great songs and a great show. You will enjoy yourself.”

Speaking previously about the project, Horn said: “The best thing about making this album was all the fun and laughter that came from hanging out with musicians and artists that I haven’t seen for years.”

Tickets for the UK tour will go on general sale from 10am this Friday (March 8).

An interview with Trevor Horn will feature in the new issue of Prog magazine, which goes on sale tomorrow (March 5).

Trevor Horn Reimagines The Eighties

Trevor Horn gathers a host of guest musicians to revisit a selection of popular tracks from the 80s, including Marillion’s Steve Hogarth and Jim Kerr from Simple MindsView Deal

Trevor Horn 2019 UK tour

Jul 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Jul 28: London Royal Festival Hall

Jul 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jul 31: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Aug 03: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall