Tremonti reveal first leg of Euro tour

Tremonti will return to Europe in November, it’s been announced.

Mainman Mark Tremonti and his band will hit the road across North America next week on a co-headline trek with Trivium – and they’ll kick off the first leg of their European tour in Portugal on November 25.

UK venues will be announced on September 8 (Tuesday), with the tour poster indicating these shows will take place on December 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16.

Support acts will be announced in due course.

The Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist released his solo project’s second album Cauterize in June. Tremonti recently revealed that Creed wrote 10 tracks during their 2011⁄ 2012 reunion, although stressed he doesn’t see himself working with the band again.

Nov 25: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

Nov 27: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 28: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 01: Rome Orion, Italy

Dec 03: Pratteln Konzertfabrik Z7, Switzerland

Dec 05: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Dec 06: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Dec 09: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Dec 18: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium

Dec 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands