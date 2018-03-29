Tremonti return with A Dying Machine

Tremonti - A Dying Machine 1. Bringer Of War

2. From The Sky

3. A Dying Machine

4. Trust

5. Throw Them To The Lions

6. Make It Hurt

7. Traipse

8. The First The Last

9. A Lot Like Sin

10. The Day When Legions Burned

11. As The Silence Becomes Me

12. Take You With Me

13. Desolation

14. Found

Tremonti have revealed that their new studio album A Dying Machine will be released this summer.

The follow-up to 2016’s Dust will arrive on June 8 via Napalm Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Mark Tremonti, guitarist Eric Friedman and drummer Garrett Whitlock worked with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette on the record. And to mark the announcement, they've released a short teaser video, which can be watched below.

A Dying Machine is the first concept album of Tremonti’s career, with the theme based around a story which takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called ‘vessels’ are trying to co-exist.

Mark Tremonti and John Shirley are currently turning the piece into a novel, which is expected to launch around the same time as the album.

Tremonti will embark on a European tour from June 18, which includes dates with Iron Maiden on their Legacy Of The Beast tour. Find full details below.

A Dying Machine is now available for pre-order.

Tremonti A Dying Machine 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jun 18: Munich Strom, Germany

Jun 19: Leipzig Taubshental, Germany

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

Jun 28: Glasgow ABC, UK

Jun 29: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Jun 30: Birmingham Institute, UK

Jul 02: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 03: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jul 05: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Jul 07: Barcelona RockFest, Spain

Jul 09: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 14: Viveiro Ressurection Fest, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Plazza Dell’Unita d’Italia, Italy (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland (w/Iron Maiden)

Jul 29: Warsaw Hybrydy, Poland

Jul 31: Berlin Lido, Germany

Aug 01: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany