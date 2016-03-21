Tremonti release Dust title track

Tremonti have released a lyric video for the title track of their upcoming album Dust.

The band’s third album is out on April 29 via Fret12 and was recorded during the same sessions as 2015’s Cauterize.

Mainman Mark Tremonti said: “At first I just wanted to record as many songs as possible. But when I stepped back and listened to it, I was, like, ‘You know what? Let’s make two records.’ So I left some of my favourite songs on the second record, just so people aren’t gonna buy the first record and then go, ‘Okay, this is the good record and this is the bad one.’

“The title track Dust has the best chorus of the whole recording process. Dust has my favourite solo. The opening track, My Last Mistake, is one of my favourite songs. It’s got the big ballad of the two records. It’s definitely not the ‘b-sides’ of Cauterize.”

Dust is available for pre-order.

Tremonti kick off a European tour on May 27 in Dortmund, Germany, and will perform at Download on June 10.

Tremonti Dust tracklist

My Last Mistake The Cage Once Dead Dust Betray Me Tore My Heart Out Catching Fire Never Wrong Rising Storm Unable To See

May 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle 1, Germany

May 29: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 31: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Jun 01: Freiburg Jazzhaus, Germany

Jun 05: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 07: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 08: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jun 14: Belfast The Limelight 2, UK

Jun 16: Heerlen Theatre Heerlen, Netherlands

Jun 17: Clisson Rue Du Champ Louet, France

Jun 19: Hasselt Grapop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Gamla Stan Debaser, Sweden

Jun 22: Oslo Parkteateret, Norway