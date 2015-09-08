Tremonti list UK tour dates

Tremonti have added five UK dates to their European tour.

Mark Tremonti and co will play Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and London in December, supporting second album Cauterize, which was launched in June.

Alter Bridge guitarist Tremonti recently said of the work: “It’s mostly influenced by a mix of being in the back of mum’s car, listening to 70s soft rock and then growing up, then being a Slayer fan and Celtic Frost fan.

“I love black metal, speed metal, the thrash movement. You mix that with 70s soft rock so you’ve got the melody combined with the thrash – that’s what I love.”

Most of the previously-announced European dates take place before the British ones.

Dec 11: Birmingham Institute

Dec 12: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Dec 13: Manchester Ritz

Dec 15: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 16: London Forum

