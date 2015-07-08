VIDEO: Mark Tremonti on the power of the riff

As any guitarist worth their salt knows, it takes a lot of time and effort to write a seriously powerful riff. But one man who has nailed the artform and makes it look downright piss-easy is Mark Tremonti – stringsmith at large.

Here, Mark talks to Metal Hammer about discovering the_ _iconic riffs like Smoke On The Water and Iron Man that eventually drew him to the guitar. But once he found Metallica “it was all over.”

He also gives us a sneaky insight into the secret of writing a great riff. Get your guitar ready! We’re expecting you to write the next face-melter.

Mark Tremonti: Unsung Hero