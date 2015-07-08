Trending

VIDEO: Mark Tremonti on the power of the riff

By Features  

Tremonti on his favourite riffs and the secret to writing the perfect one

As any guitarist worth their salt knows, it takes a lot of time and effort to write a seriously powerful riff. But one man who has nailed the artform and makes it look downright piss-easy is Mark Tremonti – stringsmith at large.

Here, Mark talks to Metal Hammer about discovering the_ _iconic riffs like Smoke On The Water and Iron Man that eventually drew him to the guitar. But once he found Metallica “it was all over.”

He also gives us a sneaky insight into the secret of writing a great riff. Get your guitar ready! We’re expecting you to write the next face-melter.

