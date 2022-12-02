Transatlantic share new live video for Owl Howl

Prog supergroup Transatlantic have released anew live clip of Own Howl, recorded at Paris' L’Olympia venue on their recent tour in support of their fifth album The Absolute Universe, the band's first outing in eight years.

It's taken from their upcoming live release The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 17.

The new release features the band performing The Ultimate Edition of The Absolute Universe, a culmination of both the The Breath Of Life and Forevermore versions of the album, followed y a trawl through their celebrated back catalogue.

“It was a great tour,” acknowledges Roine Stolt, “but when you include our spot at Morsefest [where besides performing The Absolute Universe the band also revisited their 2009 album The Whirlwind and revised a cover of Procol Harum’s In Held (’Twas) In I that had featured on 2000s debut SMPTe] I felt the challenge of learning, or re-learning, three-and-a-half hours of music before leaving Sweden. Now that I am getting slightly older, I was a little worried about playing for that long – it requires a lot of concentration: ‘Is this one in 7/8 or 9/8? Maybe we’ll play it in 13/8 and in a different key?’ But of course, once we got out there onto the stage, those thoughts went straight out of the window.”

“We’re always as well prepared as we can be but in a way Transatlantic is kind of a show band,” points out bassist Pete Trewavas. “Playing alongside Mike who is a powerhouse on the drums, there is this raw power. If he wants to raise the energy that’s what we do. We’re all taking solos here and there, though we get the songs across we’re all showing off as much as we can."

The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia was filmed by Paul Green (who also shot the band's Whirld Tour 2010: Live in London release), and mixed by longtime collaborator Rich Mouser, this set will be available as a Special Edition 3CD+Blu-ray digipak (incl. 5.1 surround sound) and as a gatefold 180g 4LP release. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Transatlantic: The Final Flight: Live At L’Olympia

1. The Absolute Universe Intro

2. Overture

3. Reaching For The Sky

4. Higher Than The Morning

5. The Darkness In The Light

6. Take Now My Soul

7. Bully

8. Rainbow Sky

9. Looking For The Light

10. The World We Used To Know

11. MP Intro

12. The Sun Comes Up Today

13. Love Made A Way (Prelude)

14. Owl Howl

15. Solitude

16. Belong

17. Lonesome Rebel

18. Can You Feel It

19. Looking For The Light (Reprise)

20. The Greatest Story Never Ends

21. Love Made A Way

22. The Whirlwind Suite

23. NM & RS Intro

24. We All Need Some Light

25. The Final Medley