Transatlantic announce US, Europe and UK tour dates for 2022

Prog supergroup Transatlantic have announced tour dates for North America and UK/Europe to take place in 2022, including a night at the Kentish Town O2 Forum on July 27.

The tour is in support of the group’s epic release The Absolute Universe which was released earlier this year in multiple versions. The North America dates kick off April 15 in Glenside, PA and concludes with performances at Morsefest 2022 and Cruise To The Edge. Meanwhile, the Europe/UK dates take place in July beginning with the ARTmania Festival in Romania.

“Between releasing our latest album in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and shutdown, and the already difficult task of trying to align our different schedules even in the most normal of circumstances, it was uncertain if Transatlantic would ever get to play any shows in support of The Absolute Universe," explains drummer Mike Portnoy.

“But now with the world slowly re-opening and the band already committing to a few one-off appearances in 2022 (Cruise To The Edge, Morsefest and a festival in Romania), we’re excited to announce we were able to wrangle up some headlining shows surrounding these one-offs!

“These are the ONLY shows we will be doing in support of The Absolute Universe so if we can’t make it to your area, it may be worth traveling to come see us and share these special shows with us. While we wish we could do a full proper tour, getting to play ANY shows for this album is an unexpected treat that we weren’t sure would ever happen… so better late than never!”

Transatlantic North American Tour Dates:

Apr 15: PA Glendale Keswick Theater

Apr 16: NJ Montclair Wellmont Theater

Apr 17: Quebec Quebec City Palais Montcalm

Apr 19: Quebec Montreal M Telus

Apr 21: IL St Charles Arcada Theater

Apr 23: CA Los Angeles Belasco Theater

Apr 24: CA Berkeley UC Theatre

Apr 29/30: TN Cross Plains MorseFest 2022

May 2-7: Cruise To The Edge 2022

Transatlantic Europe/UK Tour Dates:

Jul 22: ROM Sibiu ARTmania Festival

Jul 24: GER Cologne E Werk

Jul 25: NED Tilburg 013

Jul 27: UK London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Jul 28: FRA Paris Olympia