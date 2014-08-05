Trending

Trail Of Dead set 4 UK dates

By Prog  

They return in November in support of upcoming 9th album

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have announced four UK dates as part of a European tour.

The Texas outfit will hit the road to support the release of their ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2012’s Lost Songs. It’s expected in the autumn, but no details have been confirmed yet. Their most recent release was last year’s Tao Of The Dead Part 3 EP, which came after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Trail Of Dead UK dates

Nov 14: Glasgow Art School

Nov 15: Coventry Kasbah

Nov 16: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Nov 17: London Dingwalls