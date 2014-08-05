Trail Of Dead set 4 UK dates

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have announced four UK dates as part of a European tour.

The Texas outfit will hit the road to support the release of their ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2012’s Lost Songs. It’s expected in the autumn, but no details have been confirmed yet. Their most recent release was last year’s Tao Of The Dead Part 3 EP, which came after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Nov 14: Glasgow Art School

Nov 15: Coventry Kasbah

Nov 16: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Nov 17: London Dingwalls