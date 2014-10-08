Trail Of Dead reveal The Ghost Within

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have launched a stream of their track The Ghost Within, taken from upcoming album IX.

The follow-up to 2012’s Lost Songs is released on October 20 via Superball Music, following an online puzzle that slowly revealed the cover artwork.

The band say: “From the crowded streets of Phnom Penh to the vast empty landscape of West Texas, we have cut through, burned through and followed through to reach you.

“From the heat of the desert, to the heat of your city’s sprawling squall. This transmission is here to transport and ruin you. It is the release of your mortal coil. Just let the rain wash it away from the mountains, down to the motherfucking sea, wash it away, blow it all away and check this moment out.”

Trail Of Dead return to the UK next month for four dates.

Nov 14: Glasgow Art School

Nov 15: Coventry Kasbah

Nov 16: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Nov 17: London Dingwalls