Trail Of Dead set cover art puzzle

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have revealed details of their upcoming new album.

But fans will have to complete an online puzzle to see the cover art.

The prog metallers will release 9th album IX on October 20 via Superball Music.

The band say: “From the crowded streets of Phnom Penh to the vast empty landscape of West Texas, we have cut through, burned through and followed through to reach you.

“From the heat of the desert, to the heat of your city’s sprawling squall. This transmission is here to transport and ruin you. It is the release of your mortal coil. Just let the rain wash it away from the mountains, down to the motherfucking sea, wash it away, blow it all away and check this moment out.”

The band recently announced a European, including four UK dates

Trail Of Dead UK dates

Nov 14: Glasgow Art School

Nov 15: Coventry Kasbah

Nov 16: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Nov 17: London Dingwalls