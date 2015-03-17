Trending

Trail Of Dead spread Lie video

By Louder  

View promo for track from Texans’ latest album IX

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead have launched a video for their track Lie Without A Liar.

It’s taken from last year’s album IX, released via Superball Music.

Guitarist and drummer Jamie Miller, the most recent addition to the Texan outfit’s lineup, says: “‘Lie Without a Liar is the first song I wrote and sang as a member of the band, and my brothers felt strong enough about it to release it as a single.

“Playing it at all the great festivals we’re invited to is a personal milestone – it’s gonna be a fun summer!”

Trail Of Dead appear the Marble Factory, Bristol on May 28 then the Camden Rocks festival on May 30. The shows are part of a wider US and Europe tour.

