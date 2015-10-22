Trail Of Dead’s Keely in UK tour

…And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead frontman Conrad Keely will embark on a short tour of England next month.

He’s added four shows to follow his support slot with Anathema in Manchester. The appearances come ahead of the launch of his debut solo album, expected early next year.

He wrote some of the material while on tour with Trail Of Dead, who released latest album IX in 2014.

Full details of his own record will be revealed in due course.

Nov 04: Manchester Cathedral – with Anathema

Nov 14: Leicester Bishop Street Church

Nov 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Nov 16: Devizes Lamb

Nov 17: London Shacklewell Arms