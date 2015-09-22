Trail Of Dead's Keely to unveil solo record

Conrad Keely has confirmed his first solo album will be out next year.

The …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead frontman recorded the work in Montreal, Canada, this summer and expects it to be out next spring. Keenly has also announced he’ll make solo appearances at the Reeperbahn festival in Hamburg, Germany, this week.

He plays two sets in the city on Thursday (September 22), one at Michelle Records at 5pm and then at St Pauli Kirche from 8pm.

The album – which has not yet been named – features songs written while traveling, mostly through Cambodia where he currently lives. Some of the tracks were also written while on tour with …Trail of Dead, using the back of their tour bus as a makeshift recording studio.

This year marks his band’s 20th anniversary and they’ve been on tour in support of ninth album IX.

More information on the solo album is expected to be released in the coming months.