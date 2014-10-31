Trending

Toundra’s 4th album to be ‘smoother’

January release will showcase more elaborate sound, say Spanish outfit

Toundra have confirmed the release of their fourth album on January 26 via Superball – and they say it showcases a more elaborate sound than their earlier output.

The Spanish outfit have been working on IV for more than a year, but bassist Alberto Tocados believes it’s been worthwhile.

He says: “We’ve learned smoother ways of writing our music and approaching the recording. IV summarises everything about the story of Toundra, and takes our sound to a more elaborated level. New atmospheres gather with the same electricity and energy that has always been a defining element of our music.”

Toundra tour Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg next month. IV is the follow-up to 2012’s III.

