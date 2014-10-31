Toundra’s 4th album to be ‘smoother’

Toundra have confirmed the release of their fourth album on January 26 via Superball – and they say it showcases a more elaborate sound than their earlier output.

The Spanish outfit have been working on IV for more than a year, but bassist Alberto Tocados believes it’s been worthwhile.

He says: “We’ve learned smoother ways of writing our music and approaching the recording. IV summarises everything about the story of Toundra, and takes our sound to a more elaborated level. New atmospheres gather with the same electricity and energy that has always been a defining element of our music.”

Toundra tour Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg next month. IV is the follow-up to 2012’s III.