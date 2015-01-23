Toundra release Strelka video

Toundra have released a video for their track Strelka.

It’s the opening number from the Spanish instrumental outfit’s upcoming album IV, out on January 26 via Superball Music. It follows the launch of an animated video for_ Oro Rojo_ last month.

The band say: “IV is the result of a year of hard work – 12 months that went by extremely quickly. This is what we are, honest and straight, and we feel extremely proud. Hope you dig it too.”

The album is available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. Toundra tour the UK in February:

Feb 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Feb 16: London Sebright Arms

Feb 17: Glasgow Bar Bloc

Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 19: Brighton Hope

IV tracklist