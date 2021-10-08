Toundra launch new album with video for El Odio. Part I

Spanish instrumental post rockers Toundra have released a video for their brand new single El Odio. Part I, in which the band the band collaborated with Asturian director Jorge Carbajales, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Hex, which the band will release through InsideOut Music on January 14. El Odio. Part I is the first of three singles that will later form one long piece of music.

“Writing each new Toundra album means doing a job to find each other as a band," the band state of their eighth studio album. "From our most innocent early days we have been self-righteous enough to take every step that we have taken as a band too seriously maybe. Every time we think about writing new albums we even suffer for it. This album means a job in which the four of us have rediscovered what we wanted to do without really knowing how we did it.

"The ideas were coming up in a chaotic way during the first months until little by little we saw how everything was being arranged in various notebooks and on the blackboard of our premises. Finally, the extreme cruelty that we can see around us (closer and closer) served as a catalyst to be able to give order to a lot of ideas, songs and, ultimately, to this new album. We are looking forward to finally presenting it to the fans now."

Pre-orders for Hex begin on November 5.