Touchstone added to Ramblin’ Man Fair bill

Touchstone have been added to the Prog stage at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair next month.

They’ll appear alongside Marillion, Camel, Ian Anderson, Anathema and more at Mote Park, Kent, on July 25-26.

It’s one of their final appearances before going their separate ways for the foreseeable future, after vocalist Kim Seviour announced she was bowing out as a result of illness.

Guitarist Adam Hodgson tells Prog: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been invited to play at the Ramblin’ Man Fair. Along with our November shows, it’s an immense way to say farewell to Kim.

“Performing on the same bill as some absolute classic and incredible bands is another dream come true. We’re planning a set with some classic Touchstone rockers and a good ol’ singalong at the end. We’ll be joined by a special shredding guest – hopefully not with a broken finger…”

The Ramblin’ Man Fair, sponsored by TeamRock, aims to offer the best festival experience in terms of music, food, drink and environment. Also on the bill are the Scorpions, Dream Theater, Gregg Allman, Seasick Steve, Shooter Jennings, Joanne Shaw Taylor and others.

Prog stage lineup

Saturday, July 25

Camel

Anathema

Haken

Pendragon

Messenger

Touchstone

Unto Us

Sunday, July 26

Marillion

Ian Anderson

Alcest

Riverside

The Pineapple Thief

Knifeworld

Anna Phoebe