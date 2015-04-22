Touchstone add 2 final shows

Touchstone have confirmed two final shows with vocalist Kim Seviour before she leaves the band.

She recently announced her decision to bow out as a result of a debilitating medical condition. Their last performance was expected to be at the HRH Prog festival last month, before the rest of the outfit went on hiatus.

But now they’ve listed two additional appearances – at London’s Boston Music Room on November 20 and Leamington Spa’s Assembly on November 21.

Touchstone say: “We’d originally thought we’d perform at HRH Prog then dive into the mothball pit, but we received a lot of messages asking for a proper ‘last’ gig.

“We’re intent on making them a couple of gigs to remember – we’re really looking forward to special party nights.”

Tickets are available via the band website. Guest acts will be announced in due course, along with details of limited-edition souvenir merchandise and exclusive aftershow party.