Toto announce 40th anniversary UK and European tour

Toto have announced a UK and European tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro and Joseph Williams will hit the road under the 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour which will take place throughout February, March and April 2018.

In addition, Toto will release a new greatest hit package in February featuring remastered hits and brand new tracks.

Lukather says: “Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long-lasting success of the band.

“This 40th anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it’s really exciting to be working with Sony Music again. We’ve spent a lot of time this year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks.”

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on June 20 via Live Nation.

Speaking in early February, Lukather confirmed that the band would embark on a large-scale tour to celebrate their milestone.

He said: “We’re working on new material for our 40th anniversary. It’s pretty good. We’re making new music and going to be on the road with Toto. We’re going to do a 40th anniversary tour for two years. It’s going to be busy for the next few years.”

Toto’s last album was 2015’s Toto XIV.

Toto will head out on the road for several live shows in July and August. Find a full list of their planned tour dates below.

Jul 28: Hamina Rockin’ Basioni, Finland

Jul 29: Tammisaari Augusti Festivalen, Finland

Jul 30: Joensuu Laulurinne, Finland

Aug 02: Helsingborg Sofiero Castle, Sweden

Aug 03: Ringstead Festival, Denmark

Aug 04: Middelfart Hindsgavl Slot, Denmark

Aug 05: Hamar Tjuvholmen Kro Hamar, Norway

Aug 08: Schaffhausen Stars In Town, Switzerland

Aug 09: Zofingen Magic Night at Heitere Open Air, Switzerland

Aug 12: Klaksvik Summer Festival, Faroe Islands

Toto 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour 2018

Feb 19: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany

Feb 21: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi-Electric Hall, Germany

Feb 22: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 24: Berlin C-Halle, Germany

Feb 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Feb 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Mar 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Mar 10: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Mar 13: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Mar 15: Lille Zenith, France

Mar 17: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 18: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Mar 20: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Mar 23: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Mar 25: Marseille Dome, France

Mar 26: Toulouse Zenith, France

Mar 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Mar 30: Paris La Seine Musicale, France

Apr 01: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 02: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Apr 04: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 07: Belfast Waterfront Auditorium, UK

Apr 08: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK

