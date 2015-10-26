Tortoise albums in limited reissue

Tortoise’s six-album catalogue will be re-released in limited-edition vinyl to tie in with the launch of seventh album The Catastrophist.

Their 1994 self-titled debut arrives on opaque brown vinyl, 1996’s Millions Now Living Will Never Die is transluscent blue, 1998’s TNT is white, 2001’s Standards is red and white, 2004’s It’s All Around You is transluscent yellow and 2009’s Beacons Of Ancestorship is clear.

They all arrive on January 22 via Thrill Jockey, and The Catastrophist is available for pre-order now in a number of varieties.Tortoise, who streamed new track Gesceap earlier this month, tour Europe in February.