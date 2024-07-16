These 9 Prime Day vinyl discounts will put your head in a spin - save up to 50%

I’ve been keeping my eyes on all the latest Prime Day vinyl deals and have unearthed 9 unmissable bargains that’ll get your record collection off to the best possible start - or fill in a few gaps on your already groaning shelves.

If you’re in the US, you can get your paws on the deluxe box set of the Pink Floyd Animals 2018 remix for half price! Rather than pay the usual $103.98, you can get it for a new low Prime Day price of $52.03.

It’s packed with content including the LP on 180g heavyweight vinyl, a CD, DVD and Blu-ray; a 32-page booklet, a variety of mixes and the original 1977 stereo mix.

And if you’re in the UK, you can pick up a copy of Ghost’s spellbinding Impera album on maroon vinyl with 26% off - down from £33.36 to £24.77.

Find a few more of my top vinyl album picks below in both the US and UK markets - and don’t forget to keep your eyes on all the other bargains in our Prime Day music deals and Prime Day turntable deals pages.

The Cure: The Greatest Hits: Was $39.98, now $28.97

There's a lovely 28% saving on The Cure’s Greatest Hits album at Amazon and is a brilliant place to start if you’re looking to get into the band but aren’t sure where to start. There’s 18 songs here covering many eras of the group, including In Between Days, Just Like Heaven, Lovesong and Never Enough.

I first saw Jane’s Addiction in concert back in 1991 and it’s fair to say I was blown away. Sadly, I’ve not seen them since then, but I can at least partially relive the excitement with Alive At Twenty-Five: Ritual De Lo Habitual Live. This slice of vinyl contains classics including Been Caught Stealing, Mountain Song, Just Because and Ted, Just Admit It and it’s on sale at Amazon with 34% off the asking price - down from $49.98 to $33.03. As if that wasn’t enough, this version is presented on double purple and green splatter coloured vinyl.

Next up we have the 4LP version of Van Halen Live: Right Here, Right Now, which is down from $99.98 to $75.56 at Amazon - a saving of 24%. First released in 1993, it captures the band on top of their game during the Sammy Hagar era and is jam-packed full of classic tracks. It was recorded over two nights at the Selland Arena in Fresno, California in May 1992 and was Van Halen’s first live album release.

Def Leppard: Volume Three: Was $126.58, now $126.59

The third release charting the history of Def Leppard is simply a must-have for fans of Joe and co. It was everything the band record during the 2000s and is presented across nine, 180g vinyl discs. There’s also space for a hardback book, while the whole package is housed in a rigid box.

Back across to the UK now and Amazon have reduced the price of the picture disc of Iron Maiden's Somewhere Back In Time from £40.35 to £33.64.

This compilation captures the band’s highlights between 1980 -1989 has a total of 15 songs including Wasted Years, Can I Play With Madness and Powerslave. This era of the band takes me right back to 1986 when I saw Maiden for the first time in Edinburgh. It was my first-ever concert after buying Somewhere In Time and that is still my favourite Maiden album after all these years.

While Prime Day is an Amazon event, that hasn't stopped other online retailers from cutting prices to give us top deals. So here's one that will either stir foggy memories from the late 80s/early 90s or introduce you to a band that are very close to my heart - Jesus Jones.

Townsend Music have reduced the price of the double, 140g vinyl pressing of Zeroes And Ones from £29 to £17.50. It’s a brilliant collection that brings together some of Jesus Jones’ best-loved tracks including Right Here, Right Now, Trust Me, Info Freako, International Bright Young Thing, Never Enough, Real, Real, Real and a personal favourite: Get A Good Thing. Go for it!