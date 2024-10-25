"2025 is shaping up nicely." Tool are hosting their own tropical getaway festival with Primus, Mastodon, Coheed And Cambria and more

Tool have announced their own festival for 2025. Titled Tool Live In The Sand, the event is a destination festival set to take place in the Dominican Republic from March 7 to March 9 2025.

Hosted at The Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana and utilising the 5-star all-inclusive resorts, Hard Rock Hotel & Royalton Resort, the official event website says the event is designed to "bring Tool diehards from around the world for the ultimate vacation".

Tool are set to offer two "unique" performances, while an initial line-up announcement sees them joined by fellow prog heavyweights Primus, Mastodon and Coheed And Cambria.

Joining them on the line-up are Eagles Of Death Metal, King's X, Fishbone, Wheel, CKY and Moonwalker.

Frequent art collaborators Alex and Allyson Grey are also listed as "special guests" on the website. The Greys have worked with Tool on their iconic album art since 2001's Lateralus, their psychedelia-inspired designs also adorning the likes of 10,000 Days and 2019's Fear Innoculum.

The shows will also mark Tool's first ever Caribbean performance. In a statement released by the band, bassist Justin Chancellor wrote, "2025 is shaping up nicely. See you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!"

Tickets will go on-sale for Tool Live In The Sand on Wednesday October 30 at 10am PST. The event will feature a range of packages, each including the cost for a room, all-inclusive food and drinks, all music events and transportation to and from the airport.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each package is sold based on a full room with maximum occupancy and the website handily offers a breakdown for costs according to numbers. Listing the Royalton Splash Luxury Room (2 Doubles) package as an example, it then breaks down the cost as split between multiple occupants:

The festival will also accommodate for different payment options, allowing fans to either purchase tickets at full cost up-front, or otherwise setting up a payment plan with a 10% down payment on initial purchase and then equal monthly payments leading up to the festival.

So if you've got a couple thousand set aside for a holiday next year and a burning passion for prog metal royalty, you might just have found the perfect getaway.

After making their Caribbean debut, the band will continue on to South America for their first ever tour of the continent, starting in Argentina on March 22 after a performance in Mexico City on March 16.

Earlier this year, Justin Chancellor suggested the band might get on with writing a follow-up to Fear Innoculum in the latter half of 2024 once their tour commitments were complete.

Whether the band record a new album or not next year, it sounds like Tool have big plans going into 2025.

For more info on Tool Live In The Sand and ticket details, visit the official event website.