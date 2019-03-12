Tool announce new US tour dates

Tool have announced a string of tour dates taking place across the US this summer.

The tour will kick off in Jacksonville, Florida on May 5, and wrap up in Chicago on 19 May, before the band head to Europe for a number of previously-announced festival appearances.

Find full tour dates, including the European festival leg, at the bottom of the page. Tickets will be available on March 15 at 3pm.

Tool have also been teasing album release dates for what feels like decades. Back in January drummer Danny Carey said we'd be looking at an April release, while vocalist Maynard James Keenan recently tweeted: “Best Ballpark Guess- Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July.”

The band also posted a photograph of studio progress to their Facebook page last week, with band members posing with producer Joe Barresi and engineer Bob Ludwig. Still, we'll believe it when we see it.

Update- Midway through mixing. Most likely be a few recalls. Then some arguing. Then Mastering, Artwork, Video, Special Packaging, etc. Best Ballpark Guess- Release date somewhere between Mid May and Mid July. More focused updates to follow as we progress. @tool #simplemath pic.twitter.com/o6T4AloLtBFebruary 8, 2019

May 05: Welcome To Rockville, Jacksonville, FL

May 07: Legacy Arena at The BCC, Birmingham, AL

May 08: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

May 10: Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA

May 11: Epicenter Festival, Concord, NC

May 13: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

May 14: Spring Center, Kansas City, MO

May 16: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

May 17: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

May 19: Chicago Open Air Festival, Bridgeview, IL

Jun 02: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, DE

Jun 04: O2 Arena, Prague, CZ

Jun 05: Wiener Stadhalle, Vienna, AT

Jun 07: Rock Am Ring Festival, Nuremberg, DE

Jun 09: Rock Im Park Festival, Nuremberg, DE

Jun 11: Impact Festival at Tauron Arena, Krakow, PL

Jun 13: Firenze Rocks Festival, Florence, IT

Jun 16: Download Festival, Donington, UK

Jun 18: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

Jun 20: Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen, DK

Jun 25: Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

Jun 28: Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, BE

Jun 30: Download Festival Spain, Madrid, ES

Jul 02: Altice Arena, Lisbon, PT