Tommy Vext and Bad Wolves announce European summer tour

Bad Wolves have announced a European tour for this summer.

The band have lined up 13 shows, kicking off at Germany’s Rock Am Ring on June 7 and wrapping up at Munich’s Backstage on the 24th of the month.

Also included in the run are two UK shows in London and Manchester – just days before their appearance at the Download festival.

Bad Wolves vocalist Tommy Vext says: “We couldn’t be more excited to return to Europe this summer.

“The fans in the UK have been supportive of us right from the beginning. And, needless to say it’s a childhood dream come true for all of us in the band to play at the Download festival.

“We can’t wait to see you all out there at the shows – it'll be a blast.”

In January, Vext revealed to Front Row Live Entertainment that he and the band had 21 songs for the follow-up to their Disobey album, which featured their cover of The Cranberries’ classic Zombie.

Bad Wolves 2019 European tour

Jun 07: Nurburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 08: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 09: Nuremburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 10: Hamburg Headcrush, Germany

Jun 12: London The Garage, UK

Jun 13: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Jun 15: Donington Download, UK

Jun 16: St Polten Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 19: Cologne Arteater, Germany

Jun 20: Natz AlpenFlair, Italy

Jun 21: Paris Maroquinerie, France

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Munich Backstage, Germany