TomDeLonge revisits classic Blink-182 vibes with Angels & Airwaves’ amusing Las Vegas-set video for Losing My Mind

Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom DeLonge revisits the cheeky humour which fuelled so many of Blink-182’s biggest singles in the entertaining video for new single Losing My Mind.



The video sees DeLonge’s alter-ego Disco, brother to Boomer from Blink-182’s classic First Date video on a late night mission on the Las Vegas strip alongside TikTok dance sensation, Rampage.

A mischievous Tom Delonge says about Losing My Mind, “I wanted to write a song about a totally insane idea that would never happen, like, what if our own country was being torn apart by racists, a pandemic, and domestic terrorism, but all at the same time… you know, just normal made up shit that would never happen.”

Losing My Mind is the third single previewing Angels & Airwaves’ sixth studio album, Lifeforms, which is set for release on September 24 via Rise Records.

DeLonge says it’s about “the relationships one has with himself, with God, with the person they love and with somebody they disagreed with.”

Later this year, DeLonge is looking to release his first movie, Monsters Of California, a "coming of age film with dick jokes” which he describes as what would happen “if Spielberg went back and made an R-rated indie paranormal film.”



He recently told NME, “When I started Angels [& Airwaves], I was telling people how we were going to put out books and make movies. Everyone said ‘You’re high, you’re crazy and you’re chasing aliens!’ but I’m just doing the stuff I said I was going to do.”