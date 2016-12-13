Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to play British Summer Time

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will play next year’s edition of the British Summer Time festival at London’s Hyde Park.

It’s the band’s only European appearance during their 40th anniversary year – and it could be their last year of hitting the road on a large scale.

It’s also been confirmed that Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are to be joined on July 9 by special guests Stevie Nicks and The Lumineers, with a full supporting lineup to be announced.

The British Summer Time festival has already revealed Green Day, Phil Collins, Kings Of Leon and the Pixies for the 2017 run of events.

Petty this week revealed a run of North American anniversary dates but told Rolling Stone: “It’s very likely we’ll keep playing – but will be take on 50 shows in one tour?

“I don’t think so. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was thinking that might be the last big one. We’re all on the backside of our sixties. I don’t want to spend my entire life on the road.”

Tickets for Petty’s British Summer Time show go on general sale at 9am on December 16 (Friday) with Barclaycard presales available now and on Thursday.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 40th anniversary tour

Apr 20: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Center, OK

Apr 22: Dallas American Airlines Arena, TX

Apr 23: Little Rock Verizon Wireless Arena, AR

Apr 25: Nashville Bridgesone Arena, TN

Apr 27: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Apr 29: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 02: Austin Frank Erwin Center, TX

May 05: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

May 06: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

May 08: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

May 10: Champaign StateFarm Center, IL

May 12: St. Louis Scottrade Center, MO

May 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

May 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 30: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jun 02: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jun 03: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Jun 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Jun 07: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Jun 09: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jun 10: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Jun 12: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Jun 14: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Jun 16: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jun 17: Hunter Mountain Jam Festival, NY

Jun 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena, PA

Jul 02: Canandaigua CMAC Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 05: Milwaukee Marcus Marcus Amphitheater, Summerfest, WI

Jul 06: Milwaukee Marcus Marcus Amphitheater- Summerfest, WI

Jul 09: London British Summer Time, UK

Jul 15: Toronto ir Canada Center, ON

Jul 18: Clarkson DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 20: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 23: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 26: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Jul 27: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY