Kings Of Leon and Pixies for British Summer Time 2017

Kings Of Leon and Pixies will play at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London next year.

Sponsors Barclaycard have announced Kings Of Leon as the third headliners for 2017, following Green Day and Phil Collins. Kings Of Leon will be joined by Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats for the July 6 performance.

Drummer Nathan Followill says: “It’s always a pleasure to party with our amazing fans at Hyde Park.”

Kings Of Leon released their seventh album WALLS last month, while Pixies are currently on a European tour in support of their new album Head Carrier.

Hyde Park is one of London’s eight Royal Parks. The summer concerts help fund the upkeep of the Royal Parks.

Penelope Boyd, Head of Events at The Royal Parks, says: “It’s hugely exciting to have Kings of Leon back in London for a UK festival exclusive next year.

“Since it began in 2013 Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park has become a firm favourite in the events calendar, bringing a diverse range of entertainment and the world’s biggest artists to this iconic park.”

